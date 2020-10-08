Jungkook, The Enchanting Cover of “Savage Love”

ARMY has fallen completely in love with the new look that Jungkook showed off during his cover of the song “Savage Love” by BTS x Jason Derulo x Jawsh 685.

23 never looked as good as it did on Mr. Jeon Jungkook! Since their impressive appearances on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon during BTS week or even his birthday on V Live with OT7, BTS ARMY has gone absolutely wild for Jungkook’s new hairstyle and exposed chest.

The My Time singer has surely shown him a more confident personality that the fandom can’t get enough of.

Savage Love Remix, which saw BTS collaborate with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685, saw Jungkook’s honey voice along with swoon-worthy rap verses from Suga and J-Hope steal the spotlight.

Treating ARMY with a cover version, it was Kookie himself who appeared dressed in a black and silver striped shirt from the genderless brand A Nothing and a plain combination shirt with matching pants (which cost a total of $ 147).

With his trademark masculine bun hairstyle, the Golden Maknae mesmerized us as he sang his catchy track lines and adorably skips singing ‘f ** k’ melodiously with his cute hand gestures.

Jungkook’s covers are fan favorites

Unsurprisingly, Jungkook instantly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter, as he often does whenever he covers a song. We adore this man and of course!

Also, ARMY couldn’t help but compare Jungkook’s Savage Love Remix cover look to his gloomier look for Lauv’s Never Not cover in May, in a baggy gray tee and matching sweatpants along with the hairstyle. with side stripe.

As we said at the beginning, 23 is definitely a good number on The Golden Maknae! What did you think of Jungkook’s epic cover of Savage Love Remix? Do you like the new look the idol has shown?



