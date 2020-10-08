Jungkook takes refuge from cold with Jin in In the SOOP

Whenever Jungkook needs something, he turns to Jin, the members of the K-pop band are unconditional friends, in ‘In The SOOP’, the Golden Maknae showed that the Worldwide Handsome knows how to comfort his heart.

The members of BTS are known for their chemistry, not only for making music, on stage or off, they have also created a family dynamic where despite problems, they always have each other.

Each of the singers and rappers of the K-pop band has an unmistakable charisma, much of their career they have shown their affection, as in the series ‘In The SOOP’, where ARMY can see the love that exists between the idols.

Jin and Jungkook despite having a difference in age, are quite close people, who listen to each other and know how to advise each other. The Worldwide Handsome on different occasions has revealed that he envies the age of the Golden Maknae and the youngest member of the Bangtan Boys has also shared that he admires his partner a lot.

In ‘In The SOOP’ fans were able to be part of a beautiful moment between Kim Seokjin and Jeon Jungkook. The ‘Euphoria’ singer showed his love for his friend with a warm hug. Continue reading…

JIN SOOTHES THE COLD THAT JUNGKOOK FEELS IN THE SERIES ‘IN THE SOOP’.

One of the favorite moments of Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM is food, they get together to enjoy the dishes they cook as a team. In one of the episodes of the show the idols had dinner in the corridor.

Jungkook wore a black short-sleeved shirt and bermuda shorts, due to the cold weather and strong winds, the Golden Maknae decided to take refuge with Jin, who was sitting right next to him. Owww.

Jin accepted Jungkook’s hug, the “Begin” performer stayed with his colleague for a few moments, while everyone finished eating. The other boys only saw the nice interaction between friends.

Fans quickly took the clip and shared it on social networks, ARMY commented that the friendship between Golden Maknae and Worldwide Handsome was unique. What do you think of the interaction between the two singers?

Recently in the series ‘In The SOOP’, some members of the group Beyond The Scene faced a battle of water balloons, we invite you to visit: V and J-Hope team up to attack Jimin.



