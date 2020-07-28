Jungkook surprises ARMY with cover of 10000 hours

Jungkook uploaded a video cover of the song ’10, 000 hours’ and soon deleted it. Look at the details The BTS guys are currently preparing their third comeback of the year, the K-pop singers and rappers will release a special single in August.

Are you ready for BTS’s musical comeback?

Yesterday, through the Twitter platform, Jungkook shared the cover of the song ’10, 000 hours’, original track by the duo Dan + Shay in collaboration with Justin Bieber, the interpretation of the ‘Golden Maknae’ reached the hearts of him fans of. everyone and became a trend.

The cover of the track ’10, 000 hours’ with the voice of Jungkook was deleted shortly after its publication, but this did not prevent thousands of Internet users from enjoying the talent of the idol from Busan.

this sounds amazing 💛💛 thank you so much for singing it! — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 28, 2020

Jungkook returned to social networks with all the impact that characterizes him, demonstrating why he is the king of the Internet. ‘10,000 hours’ is a song that talks about unconditional love and the emotions that a heart in love arouses:



