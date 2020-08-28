Jungkook shows V as the most handsome man in the world

BTS: Jungkook falls in love with the ARMY with his admiration for V He names him the most handsome in the world!

Jungkook praises Taehyung, also known as V, and describes his beauty on the fifth DVD of Muster Magic Shop.

BTS released the DVD of their fan meeting in Japan, revealing the behind-the-scenes images of their concerts, where the guys from BigHit had great moments together with ARMY and also once again demonstrated the great friendship that exists between the members.

This is what Jungkook thinks of V

Following the release of the new Bangtan DVD, ARMY has shared several 5TH Muster Magic Shop video clips in their Japanese edition. The BTS idols recorded various moments during their trip, including the interactions between Jungkook and Taehyung, fans were moved by the words one of them gave to the other.

The scene shows the idols of the K-pop group leaving the stadium where they performed the rehearsals for their presentation, despite looking tired, they joke a little on the way to the vans that will take them to the hotel, but Jungkook asks to go with V and jokes about wanting to share the road home.

The moment ARMY fell in love was when V asked him the reason for his intention to accompany him, Kookie explained that he wants to drive by his side, but also because he considers V the most handsome man in the world and the number 1 face. Initially the idol He didn’t seem convinced, admitting that he no longer had makeup on.

Jungkook insisted and told him that it wasn’t necessary because he was still number one. ARMY shared the video on their social media, as they thought it was a very tender gesture from the idol. BTS not only preaches self-love, but also in others, making them feel confident about themselves.

Do you agree with Jungkook in considering V as “the most handsome in the world”? Tell us in the comments.



