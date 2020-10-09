Jungkook shows his voice singing a cappella without effects

Jungkook proved once again that he is one of the most talented singers in K-Pop by revealing what his voice sounds like without effects. BTS’s Golden Maknae ventured out singing ‘Savage Love’ a cappella and the result was surprising.

Is there something that Jeon Jungkook can’t do? The youngest member of BTS not only possesses an unmatched beauty, throughout his career he has proven to be a very talented, persevering, noble idol with a personality that has managed to captivate the hearts of thousands of people around the world.

Jungkook’s voice is one of the most surprising in the K-Pop industry, even several music experts have taken the task of analyzing the technique of the BTS singer to discover what makes each melody he plays sound so harmonious.

Thanks to the latest songs Bangtan Sonyeondan has released, his solo tracks and covers, Kookie has had the opportunity to explore new horizons and try different things with his voice, surprising ARMY with his high notes on hits like ‘ON’, ‘ Still With You ‘,’ Dynamite ‘and now’ Savage Love ‘, the remix of BTS, Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 that has gained great popularity.

As the fever for ‘Savage Love’ continues to rise, Jungkook decided to take the opportunity to demonstrate why his voice is capable of making so many fans around the world sigh and uploaded a singing video that has attracted a lot of attention.

JUNGKOOK SINGS SAVAGE LOVE A CAPELLA, THIS IS HOW HER VOICE SOUNDS WITHOUT AUTOTUNE

Through BTS’s official Twitter account, Jungkook shared a short video of less than a minute that became a trend immediately. In this black and white clip, Kookie appears in what appears to be the comfort of his home, sitting in an armchair while wearing a very comfortable outfit.

The idol began to sing a piece of Savage Love a cappella very naturally, showing that he has a natural talent for singing and that his voice does not need any kind of arrangement to sound good. Nice!

In addition to making ARMY fall in love with her true voice, he also attracted attention for appearing with a ponytail, giving her hair a cool touch that is getting longer and longer.

Without a doubt, the Korean celebrity has a spectacular voice and his fans have no doubt about it. Recently, Jungkook also made a spontaneous appearance on Weverse to keep in touch with ARMY, where he gifted them a beautiful photo accompanied by a special message.



