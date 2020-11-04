Jungkook shows his ‘passions’ in the first images of ‘BE’

These are Jungkook’s passions are revealed, they couldn’t have been more perfect! We leave you to enjoy.

ARMY is looking forward to BTS’s comeback, which is expected to take place on November 20, but since the weekend the group members have started to reveal individual concept images for ‘BE’.

The seven members: Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, and RM have endeavored to create different environments for the concept images that represent the content of their album, which does not say that this comeback will be different as the singers and rappers have worked in the creative and directing area.

Big Hit Entertainment revealed the first posters

The company Big Hit Entertainment began to reveal every day the concept photos of each of the members of BTS and the new record material. This Wednesday, November 4, it was Jungkook’s turn.

BTS’s Golden Maknae decided to create a concept quite different from that of the other three of his companions, since he used a much darker color palette and with shades that give a lot of depth to the conceptual image of ‘BE’.

In the photograph, the singer of ‘My Time’ appears sitting in the middle of a brown armchair, playing with the perspective of the set and in the background you can see large speakers and other sound elements that are used to make music, the ceiling is lined with material to isolate the noise, which would give an illusion that Jungkook is inside a recording studio.

While the audios accompanying the individual ‘BE’ teasers are an explanation of Jungkook’s curation work, the Bangtan Boy welcomed his fans to his room, revealing that in the photo shoot for the comeback they could not miss the music. and speakers.

"I wanted to create a room that exudes the music so that those who see it have an idea of who I am on the inside," Jungkook said.




