Jungkook shows by increasing BigHit’s shares

Jungkook once again demonstrated his power, fame and popularity, the member of the Bangtan Boys caused the shares of the company Big Hit Entertainment to increase considerably thanks to this.

The return of Beyond The Scene is very close, there is little left until November 20, so these days different advances have been revealed that are part of the ‘BE’ record material.

Yesterday, Jeon Jungkook shared his individual teasers, the K-pop band member was inspired by her taste in music and his personality to create a special set full of speakers and colors.

It is known that the South Korean interpreter of ‘My Time’ has a great presence in social networks, the post on Twitter of his individual photographs for ‘BE’ already accumulates more than 1 million likes from Internet users.

Jeon Jungkook unexpectedly raised the stock in the Big Hit Entertainment company, another achievement that demonstrates the impact of Bangtan Sonyeondan’s Golden Maknae. See all the details below.

BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT’S ACTIONS GROW THANKS TO JUNGKOOK

Some time ago, the entertainment company Big Hit debuted on the Korean stock exchange, the shares created a lot of hype, causing the price of the company to drop a bit.

Jungkook managed to increase the price of Big Hit’s stock market, the individual idol teasers for ‘BE’ had a great impact, the stock of his agency grew more than 10% in just hours.

BH shares were priced at a good price, after the photos of the Golden Maknae were revealed the company posted a price per share of 15,000 won, something like 3,002 Mexican pesos.

This stock movement is the largest that Bang Si Hyuk’s entertainment company has recorded since entering the South Korean stock market universe, a significant advance for any company.

