Jungkook sending messages to protesters in Hong Kong?

Jungkook used an important symbol for the Hong Kong protesters, this accessory could reflect the idol’s support for the social movement.

Some time ago, the members of BTS received the Van Fleet Award, where they shared an emotional speech, the words of the idols were not well received by some Chinese netizens.

The members of the K-pop band released the package ‘Season’s Greetings’, which contained collectibles and official merch of the group, in a video preview Jungkook appeared with a special element.

The Golden Maknae looked like a boy who city with a black suit, animal print shirt of different colors, the outfit had a special touch, the idol posed for the camera with a big yellow umbrella.

Many social media users believe it is one way Jungkook expressed his support for the Hong Kong protesters. Did the Big Hit Entertainment singer send a special message?

JUNGKOOK FROM BTS MODELS WITH A YELLOW UMBRELLA

Several Hong Kong citizens created the Umbrella Movement due to a political crisis, protesters have used this yellow accessory for the Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill.

Jungkook’s video with the yellow umbrella was the topic of conversation and trend, many netizens commented that it is a way in which the idol shows his support for the people of Hong Kong, others believe that it is just a coincidence.

The truth is that BTS is known for tackling social issues and they became one of the youth figures to spearhead a global campaign to eradicate violence and invited their fans to follow the slogan ‘Love Yourself’.

no sabía que necesitaba a jungkook vestido de negro sujetando un paraguas amarillo para ser feliz hasta que vi estas fotos pic.twitter.com/XTebvAfYj0 — “noa (@ittsjikooker) November 9, 2020

The retro Beyond The Scene spot already has more than 5 million views on the YouTube platform. Do you think Jungkook sent a coded message to the Hong Kong protesters?



