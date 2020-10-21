Jungkook reveals that he is the director of BTS ‘MV

Golden Maknae surprised all of his fans by sharing that he had participated as director and cameraman for BTS’s comeback music video with ‘BE’. The company idol Big Hit Entertainment will show his most creative side in his band’s upcoming MV.

The Bangtan Boys are ready to return to the music scene with the record material ‘BE’, a production that promises many surprises for fans. Trailers for BTS’s comeback will be revealed little by little, raising the public’s anticipation.

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V and RM are concentrating on the latest details of their project, some of the idols of the K-pop band have met with ARMY through live broadcasts.

Yesterday, Jungkook was present on YouTube, the singer organized a virtual meeting to live with his loyal followers and update them on the advances ‘BE’, the dancer also revealed something that moved ARMY.

JUNGKOOK BECOMES THE PROJECT MANAGER OF THE BTS COMEBACK WITH ‘BE’

The “Dynamite” interpreter managed to gather more than 3 million people in his live, the music star broadcast from what appeared to be one of the recording studios of the Big Hit Entertainment company.

Jungkook dropped a bombshell for ARMY, because among the details he revealed, he said that his role during this comeback was not limited to being part of BTS, he had also had the responsibilities of a Project Manager. OMG!

A Project Manager is in charge of coordinating all preparations for the comeback, Jungkook helped direct and film the MV for the promo song for Beyond The Scene. The celebrity did not want to say more, assured that ARMY can expect a great production.

ARMY took to their social media and immediately started talking about Jungkook’s live, creating trends with his name. Bangtan member Sonyeondan spearheaded world trends on Twitter and in countries like Canada, Australia and Malaysia was the most talked about topic on digital platforms.

This is how Jungkook demonstrates his power, popularity, and fame. International fans of Golden Maknae are excited to see his work as a director and photographer.

Recently, Park Jimin released some previews of his band’s comeback with ‘BE’, we invite you to watch: Jimin fills ARMY with joy and gives spoilers for BTS’s comeback.



