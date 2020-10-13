Jungkook reveals he sees BTS as his Family

Golden Maknae Jungkook almost brought the ARMY to tears by talking about his close connection with his fellow BTS members.

If you are a fan of BTS’s music, you will realize the contribution that Jeon Jungkook has made in the band. The youngest member of the group has given the South Korean band the Billboard Top 100 on many occasions, both together and solo.

The incredible team of today’s greats like Jin, V, Suga, and Jungkook are known to be very close to each other, and whether it’s in busy times or when the calls are to celebrate, Jungkook and BTS are absolutely inseparable.

But readers, are you aware of this adorable moment when Jungkook openly acknowledged that his BTS team is his family? In some interviews, the K-pop idol has acknowledged that they are all much more than friends.

Why does Jungkook consider BTS as his family?

We know that Jungkook, also called the Golden Maknae joined Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, and RM several years ago to follow his dream of becoming K-Pop music stars. Being the youngest member of the septet, Kookie as ARMY calls him, he was estranged from his royal family for a long time at a young age.

Therefore, JK learned to live so much with his fellow BTS members, with whom he shared a bedroom, food and many other moments, so for him, the members of BangTan Sonyeondan are almost like his brothers.

Even during an interview with Japanese magazine FanCafe, the Big Hit Entertainment idol stated that they are his peers: “They are the people I love from the bottom of my heart and the people I work with. I was able to get here because they were all with me ”.

The love and respect Jungkook has for each of his K-pop colleagues, who have helped him become the man he is becoming, is indisputable. Who do you think is closest to Jungkook? Do you think idols always lived in harmony?



