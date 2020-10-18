Jungkook reacted unexpectedly to Jimin’s performance

BTS’s Jimin did too dramatic a performance in “Black Swan,” and Jungkook reacted in a surprising way. You have to see it!

The mystery behind the shadows in BTS’s “Black Swan” music video has finally been revealed. The Map of the Soul: 7 song, which was released earlier this year, saw the septet send shivers down your spine with their graceful performance.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had ARMY talking for months after they delivered the crazy MV.

However, the fandom has been curious for months about the shadows in the video. Fans had numerous theories at the time.

The new Bangtan Bomb finally shed the truth behind creating the song’s intriguing shadow sequence.

Jimin and J-Hope were the shadows in “Black Swan”

The video revealed that Mochi became the shadow during Yoongi and Jungkook’s performance, while Hobi was Namjoonie’s shadow during her solo photo.

The rapper and singer positioned themselves as instructed by the team present on the sets and paved the way for the stunning image.

While the video revealed the efforts made by Chim Chim, Hoseok, and the team to put together the beautiful moments, we couldn’t help but review Kookie’s reaction to Jimin’s dramatic shadow performance.

In one part of the video, Mochi is seen doing his best to bring the shadow to life. While the image gives us goose bumps, the director informs the Filter singer that it was a bit more dramatic than they wanted for the scene.

During that moment, the Golden Maknae leaves us divided with his epic “I’m sick of this drama” reaction! Although this was definitely one of the most memorable moments in the video, we couldn’t help but melt our hearts when Jimin declared that he would do anything for Yoongi. Did you like how Jimin acted as a shadow? Do you think he must have also been a shadow in the MV?



