Jungkook raises BigHit shares

The well-known Golden Maknae, Jungkook, caused the shares of the Big Hit Entertainment company to increase and it was for this cause.

The return of Beyond The Scene (BTS) with their new album ‘BE’ is getting closer and closer, there is little left until November 20, so these days different previews of what the comeback will be have been revealed.

When Jeon Jungkook shared his individual teasers, he said that he was inspired by her taste in music and his personality, so he created a special set full of speakers and colors.

And we cannot deny that the BTS singer and interpreter of ‘My Time’ has a great presence on social networks, the post on Twitter of his individual photographs for ‘BE’ already accumulates more than 1 million likes from Internet users, surpassing what was obtained by his other three colleagues in a period of 24 hours.

Big Hit Entertainment realized that Jeon Jungkook (full name) unexpectedly increased the shares in the company’s stock market, demonstrating the impact that Bangtan Sonyeondan’s Golden Maknae had.

Big Hit shares believe thanks to Jungkook

When the entertainment company Big Hit debuted on the Korean Stock Exchange, the shares created a lot of buzz, causing the company’s price to drop slightly.

But incredibly, Jungkook’s presence once again demonstrated his power, fame and popularity, as after the release of his image of the new BTS material it caused the shares of the Big Hit Entertainment company to increase considerably thanks to this.

Jungkook managed to increase the price of Big Hit’s stock market, the individual idol teasers for ‘BE’ had a great impact, his agency’s shares grew more than 10% in just hours.

BH shares were valued at a good price, after the photos of the Golden Maknae were revealed the company posted a price per share of 15 thousand won, something like 3,002 Mexican pesos.

Another surprising piece of information is that this stock movement is the largest that Bang Si Hyuk’s entertainment company has recorded since entering the South Korean stock market universe, a significant advance for any company.



