Jungkook: Photos from his pre-debut days that will steal your heart

How much has Jungkook changed since he joined BTS? This collection of selfies will show you what the Golden Maknae looked like in his early years as an idol.

ARMY has seen BTS idols grow little by little since their debut in the world of K-Pop, the HYBE group not only increased their age and experience, but also their impact on music and their popularity, so although It seems that not much time has passed since his debut, actually many things have changed.

With each passing year, these singers make their fans proud and conquer them with new songs, but also with their charming looks that have been transformed over time.

That is why today we prepare a small collection of selfies that Jungkook took during his early years as part of BTS, so you will find the most adorable side of the My Time interpreter.

Tell us which of the photos below is your favorite or if there is another that you think deserves to be on this list.

JUNGKOOK DEBUT AND PREDEBUT PHOTOS THAT EVERY ARMY WILL LOVE

Every BTS fan could recognize the wall behind Jungkook as it was the site of many dance practices that made history, don’t you think the idol looks great?

Jeon Jungkook still gives photos to fans with very diverse faces, but since then he could perfectly portray the surprise…

… Or even the vibe of mystery as he captured images of his look.

The singer’s old selfies used to be very casual, so on occasion he would also show us some of the drinks he enjoyed.

How about a smiling JK after a successful performance? These photos could not be left out of the list.

And to finish we bring you this adorable selfie of the idol that will surely make you smile, how much did Jungkook change compared to his current look? What is certain is that no matter what musical era it is, this guy always looks great.

