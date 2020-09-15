Jungkook not interested in music until RM “open your eyes”

BTS: Jungkook reveals he had little interest in singing and totally dedicating himself to music until RM advised

BTS’s Jungkook has given credit to the group’s leader RM and his bandmates for helping him understand the joy of making music.

Now known as the “golden maknae,” who sat down to chat on the radio show “Bae Chul Soo’s Music Camp” with his fellow BTS members on Monday, September 14, revealed that he had little interest in being a singer during his school days. But this changed when he saw RM perform.

“When I was a student in Busan, to be honest, I wasn’t that interested in singing,” the 23-year-old singer revealed on the radio show.

“Of course, I wanted to be like the amazing singers I’d seen, but after spending some time watching, I found a video of RM rapping,” recalled Jungkook.

“It was around the same time that (Big Hit management agency founder) Bang Si Hyuk was doing the show ‘Star Audition – The Great Birth,’ so I decided to go to that agency, and I learned a lot from the older members.” .

Junkook and Jin are inspired by their teammates

Like Jungkook, BTS’s oldest member Jin also believes that his bandmates had the most musical influence on him.

“The people who have really been a big influence on me are the members of BTS. It was thanks to them that I started making music and was also able to write songs. Also, since they are the ones who sing most often next to me, they have been the more influence for me, “he told the presenter.

Meanwhile, the rapper Suga, who produces songs for BTS and often collaborates with other artists, shared that Epik High inspired him to start making music. He also said that he had hoped to work with a rapper he likes, T.I., for his mixtape, but the collaboration didn’t work out.

Jungkook reveals his favorite hobbies

“I can’t focus on just one thing, so I try a lot of different things,” he said. “Working on songs is the basics. I was boxing, then playing guitar, then painting, then reading books, then trying to cook and exercise. I also edit videos and am doing a lot of different things. ”

Jungkook’s latest interest is making pizza, and he seems to be slowly becoming an expert in the field.

BTS releases new album

BTS also talked about their latest all-English single “Dynamite,” which has taken no. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in a row, as well as on his next album.

Commenting on the songs on the new album, Jimin joked that they are much better than “Dynamite”. Meanwhile, RM noticed that all the songs have different genres.

“There are a lot of different genres on the album,” RM said of his next release, which will be released later this year. “The messages of the songs are the most needed right now.”



