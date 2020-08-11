Jungkook named “Best K-Pop Maknae of 2020”

BTS’s Jungkook is consolidated as the “Best K-Pop Maknae” of this 2020, but what does that title mean?

BTS’s Jungkook was voted the best KPOP Maknae of 2020, thanks to the ever-loyal ARMY, who has supported idols since their debut 10 years ago.

What is a “Maknae”?

“Maknae” is a term often used to refer to the younger members of K-pop groups.

At 22 years old, Jungkook is BTS’s youngest idol. The oldest members of the boyband sin Jin and Suga with 27 years of age.

Jin and Suga are followed by 26-year-old J-Hope, 25-year-old RM, and 24-year-old V and Jimin.

Jungkook is the Best Maknae of 2020

The recent voting website KingChoice conducted a poll from July 1 to July 31 asking international fans to vote for ‘Best KPOP Maknae 2020’.

As a result, BTS star Jungkook took first place with 3,204,236 votes. Jungkook is known as a talented artist, and recognized for both his singing and his dancing. Now, it is also called the “Golden Maknae” by KPOP.

Jungkook was followed by ASTRO Sanha with 2,724,804 votes. Third place was SHINEE Taemin with 796,278 votes. IKON Chanwoo and BlackPink Lisa came in fourth and fifth respectively.

Do you think Jungkook deserves the title of Best Maknae of this 2020? Tell us in the comments who your favorite young idol is.



