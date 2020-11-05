Jungkook: ‘My Time’ and ‘Euphoria’ new worldwide records

Both ‘My Time’ and ‘Euphoria’ sold 200K units in the US on iTunes and Spotify, thus extending the record on Billboard.

‘Euphoria’ and ‘My Time’ are Jungkook’s greatest hits that made the headlines of the milestones achieved on the international and Korean charts, and continually setting new records showing immense popularity and proving Jungkook’s credibility as a world-class singer. .

‘My Time’ now becomes the first B-side and BTS solo Korean song on the iTunes World Song Chart for 100 days, making it the longest BTS and B-side Korean solo song in the world. graphic.

Other notable achievements of ‘My Time’ include the highest entry for BTS’s solo song on the Billboard Hot100, Jungkook’s fastest solo song to sell 100,000 units in the United States, and the first to appear at No. 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales.

‘Euphoria’ another JK song also set a new record as it has surpassed 180 million streams on Spotify, becoming the first solo K-pop male idol song to achieve this feat. It is the most streamed BTS solo song and the third most streamed K-pop solo song on the platform after Blackpink Jennie’s ‘Solo’ and PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’.

More Jungkook achievements

Other notable achievements of ‘Euphoria’ include the best-selling B-side on Kpop with over 4 million copies sold worldwide, the highest unique listeners for a BTS solo song on MelOn (the most popular music subscription service). Big in South Korea) and at # 5 on Billboard. bubbling under Hot100.

Another great record for ‘Euphoria’ is being the longest K-pop solo song on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. This week, both ‘Euphoria’ and ‘My Time’ entered the chart at # 15 and # 11 respectively.

BTS’s Golden Maknae’s song ‘Euphoria’ had spent a total of 37 weeks on the chart, extending its record as the longest K-pop solo song while ‘My Time’, which ran for 34 weeks, is the second song on the chart. Longest chart-topping K-pop solo on Billboard World’s Digital Song Sales Chart.

The good news does not end there, as it was recently announced that ‘My Time’ would reach 200 thousand units sold in the United States, joining its sister ‘Euphoria’, which reached the same milestone in July 2019.

‘Magic Shop’ also sold 200 thousand units in the United States in August last year, right after ‘Euphoria’, Jungkook is the main producer of the song and mentioned in a press conference that he made it especially for ARMY as a source of comfort in difficult times.



