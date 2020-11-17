Jungkook makes directorial debut with Life Goes On video

The talents of BTS’s Golden Maknae continue to surprise their fans, he is in charge of directing the MV for ‘Life Goes On’, the boy band’s upcoming comeback.

Everything is ready for the musical return of BTS, the K-pop group represented by the Big Hit Entertainment company began to reveal the first previews of ‘Life Goes On’, the main track of the studio album ‘BE’.

Today the teaser was released where viewers can witness the good chemistry of the group, the idols will reveal their more homely side, inviting their fans to visit their home.

Jungkook’s name appears in the teaser credits for ‘Life Goes On’, the youngest Bangtan Boys singer was the director of the music video, so ARMY has a lot to celebrate.

WHY IS THE ‘LIFE GOES ON’ MV SO SPECIAL?

The list of collaborators to make a video is immense, the Golden Maknae is the one who leads this project by directing the cameras, the set and the editing of ‘Life Goes On’, embodying his artistic vision in the MV.

Jungkook’s assistants are Yong Seok Choi and Jihye Yoon better known as Lumpens, other people who helped in the director’s debut of the interpreter were Hyunwoo Nam and Sangwoo Yun.

Teamwork for the song ‘Life Goes On’ was a must, as RM, Suga, and J-Hope wrote the lyrics, the Beyond The Scene members have the ability to turn their feelings into melodies.

Apparently, Jungkook decided that the video for ‘Life Goes On’ should be recorded in the house of the 7 singers and rappers, some elements that appear in the clip are from their own home, such as a chandelier that hangs from the ceiling or the room in where the artists appear.

ARMY shared their ease with seeing Jungkook’s most creative side, the singer’s great fandom expressed their pride on social networks, where they posted messages of love and support for the star.

‘BE’ has been a challenge for BTS and they are willing to renew themselves to share a more intimate and sincere facet. What do you think of Jungkook’s directorial debut?

ARMY !, BTS members recently revealed the first official preview of ‘Life Goes On’, the K-pop idols put their powerful style aside and showed themselves in a more relaxed atmosphere.



