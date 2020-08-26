Jungkook Loves milk and showed it in Dynamite’s video

ARMY went wild over the opening scene of BTS’s Dynamite, after seeing Jungkook reflect his love of milk.

Each of the BTS members has their own special moment in the K-pop group’s latest music video. For Jungkook, the youngest member of the boy band, that means a scene alone in a room with a glass of milk.

This wasn’t surprising to most BTS fans – Jungkook loves his banana milk and is not afraid to share it with the world.

Jungkook is an unapologetic fan of banana milk

Even when BTS was starting out, Jungkook could often be seen with a banana milk in hand. His passion since then inspired a number of fan drawings and even memes from Golden Maknae’s BTS ARMY. Just because it’s a kid’s drink doesn’t mean it’s just for kids.

As Jungkook grew older, his love for banana milk remained the same. During July 2020, BTS had a guest appearance on Waktu Indonesia Belanja, thanks to their association with the Tokopedia company. There, Jungkook enjoyed a container of banana milk, even giving his honest review to the other BTS members.

“It’s delicious, it’s delicious,” he concluded, after some of the other members raised their microphones to sip on some ASMR content, according to a translation. “I’ll drink it while I do the interview.”

Jungkook drank a glass of milk on ‘Dynamite’ MV

The K-pop idol even shows his love for milk in BTS’s latest, colorful and hilarious music video, titled “Dynamite.” As a groundbreaking and chart-topping song for BTS, it was performed entirely in English, including the youngest member’s voice.

One of the first scenes of the music video for “Dynamite” showed Jungkook alone in a bedroom. He took his milk and took a sip, getting a mini milk mustache along the way. This part fit perfectly with the lyrics, where Jungkook sings, “Shoes, get up in the morning / Cup of milk, let’s rock.”

Food scattered throughout BTS’s music video

After drinking some milk in her “room”, Jungkook headed to a donut shop to see the “Dynamite” music video. Right before she was about to take a bite, she bumped into the other BTS members, tipping her donut towards them.

This would not be the first time food appeared in a BTS production. In the “Lights” music videos, some of the BTS members were around a movie booth. Suga even threw a piece of popcorn straight into J-Hope’s mouth. For J-Hope’s solo song “Ego” there was a scene where she was holding a birthday cake.

The “Dynamite” music video is now available on YouTube. BTS’s music, including the single “Stay Gold” and Map of the Soul: 7, is available for streaming on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Are you a fan of milk like Jungkook?



