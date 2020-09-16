Jungkook is the ONLY K-Pop idol to top Billboard charts

BTS’s Jungkook is the only K-pop idol to have two songs on Billboard’s worldwide digital song sales charts.

BTS’s Jungkook’s solo songs have been known to be “chart bullies” and crowd favorites, not only for fans but also for the general public. This week on Billboard’s worldwide digital song sales, Jungkook’s My Time and Euphoria are ranked 7th and 15th respectively.

Euphoria had extended her record as the longest solo song on the charts by a K-pop idol at 31 weeks, while My Time (co-written by Jungkook) as the second longest chart (tied with Jimin’s Filter from BTS) with 27 weeks. My Time and Filter are also the longest tracks on BTS’s MOTS: 7 album.

Jungkook conquers with his songs

Euphoria is also the most-played solo male K-pop idol song on Spotify. My Time recently peaked at # 1 on Billboard’s worldwide digital song sales, which becomes BTS’s first solo song and BTS’s first B-Side to accomplish this feat.

Previously, My Time debuted at # 2 on the Billboard Digital Sales Chart right after the title track ON, with nearly 20k sales, and at # 84 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it BTS’s solo song. MOTS: 7th highest ranking.

All of these achievements show how successful Jungkook is as an artist even before her solo debut. Congratulations Jungkook!

ARMY hopes that in the supposed new album that will be released this fall, there will be some Golden Maknae song as a solo artist again, as the fandom is willing to make the idol continue to conquer the music popularity charts. Would you like Kookie to release more solo songs or do a duet with one of her peers?



