Jungkook is the most searched K-Pop star on Google

BTS: Jungkook becomes the king of K-Pop by ranking as the most searched idol on Google

BTS leads the searches on Google, with all its members in the Top 10 of the most searched idols on the platform, which has enchanted the ARMY.

Of all the idols of BTS, Jungkook is the one who has stood out the most, because thanks to the ARMY he has established himself as the most searched K-Pop star on Google.

With over 628.57 daily searches since the start of 2020, Jungkook tops the Top 10 K-Pop idols on Google, but what does the idol’s ARMY want to know?

Jungkook + BTS

It is most likely thanks to the newest members of the ARMY, the most searched term next to Jungkook’s name is precisely the boyband that brought him to world fame, BTS.

The ARMY has sought a lot of information about Jungkook’s journey with BTS.

Jungkook + Age

A very important piece of information for any Jungkook fan is knowing the age of the famous idol, originally from Mandeok-Dong, Busan in South Korea, who is 22 years old.

Jungkook + 2020

For those who want to know what the current look is or the latest news about Jungkook, the most common search is the idol name with the crazy current year.

Jungkook + Tattoos

As many ARMY members know, Jungkook has several very striking tattoos, which is why the search for images and meaning has led Google this 2020.

Jungkook + Birthday

When was Jungkook born? BTS’s youngest idol was born on September 1, 1997, making him a Virgo.

Cada día falta menos para el cumpleaños de Jungkook y yo no puedo creer que este bebé tenga más de 22 años @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/KVFuSL0FGu — ᴰʸⁿᵃᵐⁱᵗᵉ ⁱˢ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ ♡ (@Cam_Only7) August 9, 2020

Jungkook + Cute

Jungkook is not only the youngest BTS member, he is also the cutest, as he is searched on Google by fans who want to see videos like “Jungkook’s Cutest Moments”.

Jungkook + bt21

BTS and Line Friends teamed up to create these characters that we are sure many in ARMY adore. It is also a popular Jimin song.

Jungkook + Aesthetic

Aesthetic refers to aesthetics, and is a combination used by the ARMY to discover all the details of Jungkook’s style.

Jungkook + Jimin

Although they have had a few fights in the past, Jungkook and Jimin are especially close, and BTS fans love to read about them or see pictures of the pair of friends.

Have you also googled everything possible about Jungkook?




