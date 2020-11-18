Jungkook is crowned the sexiest man in the world in 2020

Officially Jungkook is named as the sexiest international man, the Big Hit Entertainment singer was chosen as the boy with the most presence and elegance.

The boys of BTS are ready for their musical comeback with the album ‘BE’, the interpreters of ‘Dynamite’ have something more to celebrate, such as the achievements they have achieved as a group and independently.

The famous PEOPLE magazine launched the voting to choose the most attractive man in the world in different categories, among the names of the celebrities that remained the most was that of Jungkook from BTS, Dan Levy, Noah Centineo, Harry Styles and Shawn Mendes.

The general public had access to the survey, which lasted for a month, recently the American publication revealed the absolute winners, Jungkook won the category of the sexiest international man of 2020.

JUNGKOOK MAKES HISTORY BY BEING CALLED THE SEXIEST INTERNATIONAL MAN OF 2020

Jungkook is the first artist to win this title, which positions him as one of the most prominent South Korean stars in international media and on Internet platforms.

The Golden Maknae of the Bangtan Boys also competed for the first place in the ranking of ‘Topper’, a list that British singer Harry Styles won, while the mention of ‘The sexiest man in the world 2020’ was taken by Michael B. Jordan .

PEOPLE confessed that it was a very close competition and fans of these entertainment figures showed their fidelity by casting their votes for their favorite to be the most attractive man of 2020.

Jungkook is now the sexiest international man of 2020, reflecting the affection that the public has for the youngest member of the K-pop band. What do you think of Bangtan Sonyeondan’s dancer’s new achievement?



