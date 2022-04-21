Jungkook is challenged to a fight by wrestler Joo Sung Hoon

The members of Bangtan Sonyeondan turned out to be talented in many areas, not only in singing, dancing or rap, they also turned out to be excellent athletes. One of them is Jungkook, who shared his love for boxing in a video.

BTS’s Jungkook recently shared a video on his Instagram account of him boxing with his trainer Tommy. A video that thrilled all his fans and attracted the attention of professional wrestler Chu Song Hoon.

ARMIES love to watch BTS interact with other celebrities, whether in person or via social media posts. They like to meet friends of their favorite artists. For this reason, they were touched by the famous fighter’s comment.

Without a doubt, his fans never imagined that Jungkook would be challenged to a friendly fight after demonstrating his boxing skills. I wonder how the idol will take it.

PROFESSIONAL MMA FIGHTER JOO SEONG-HOON WANTS TO MEET WITH JUNGKOOK

During his stay in Las Vegas and after his full recovery from Covid-19, Jungkook took the opportunity to tell his fans about the boxing program. Proving that he is in perfect health by training with his trainer Tommy.

His coach also shared a video via his Instagram account, which many did not know that MMA fighter Joo Song Hoon is a close friend of Tommy. Therefore, after seeing his friend’s Instagram post, he took the opportunity to leave a friendly comment: “Next time invite me to a workout,” adding emoticons in the form of hearts and happy faces.

ARMIE RESPONDED RIDICULOUSLY TO JOO SUNG HOON’S SUGGESTION

After seeing the fighter’s comment, ARMY did not hesitate to react animatedly. Some fans asked Joo Sung Hoon to be nice to Jungkook. They also added that Jungkook is at the professional level and that it would be funny if he suddenly decided to become a professional wrestler. Do you think Jeongguk would make a good professional wrestler?

In other news, the discussion of the special BTS law on military service continues. It is possible that BTS will go to the army for a short time. Did you hear that?