Jungkook impersonates Michael Jackson

The iconic Michael Jackson dance was imitated by Jungkook and Jimin during a live performance, here the video.

Without a doubt, Jungkook’s talent has no limits and it is that he has shown not only his oral skills but he has also done it with dance, since he has even imitated Michael Jackson next to his friend and BTS partner, Jimin, who He is a renowned dancer within the Boy Band.

And it is that daring to imitate the ‘King of Pop’ is undoubtedly a great challenge, which they decided to face and from which they came out extremely victorious, receiving a wave of applause during and after their presentation.

In a live show in 2018, Jungkook started the show, both dressed in yellow and pink bunny costumes where they seemed to want to change their costumes when suddenly a group of dancers came out on stage and gave them the idea of ​​what they wanted do.

Jungkook and her tribute to Michael Jackson

Immediately, Jungkook and Jimin entered backstage through bright curtains and when they returned to the stage they were each dressed in completely black white suits.

The choice of this outfit was given because the song that Michael decided to dance to was “Black or White”, one of the most famous songs of the late ‘King of Pop’, with which he made his way of dancing iconic.

Undoubtedly the 23-year-old boy, Jungkook, next to the leader of BTS managed to make a fabulous presentation which has remained marked in the minds of the fans, but if you did not know about this phenomenal dance of both, here is the video.

Jimin and Jungkook did very well and showed that they are capable of dancing like the best in the world, doing most of their steps with practically no mistakes.

That moment was a tribute by Golden Maknae and Jimin to one of the greatest performers of Pop and best dancer, who was known for his incredible way of performing on stage giving fabulous shows.



