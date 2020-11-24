Jungkook: How well are you compatible with IU?

Since we learned about Jungkook’s love we wanted to know more about IU, here we tell you how compatible they would be.

Somagnews released the latest rumor regarding Jungkook and love, it is said that the BTS member, also known as Golden Maknae, has been in love for a long time with the South Korean artist IU, and like you we are fans of this Idol, we did a compatibility analysis of the couple.

Jungkook has been in love with this beautiful woman, known in the middle of the Korean show as IU, in fact the newly released director, has bought the albums of this artist, but of course, what we are interested in knowing is who is really IU? ,

The real name of this girl is Lee Ji Eun, who in addition to being an actress, is a singer, songwriter and MC, clear passions in common with the one considered the most beautiful man in the world, by People magazine, Jungkook.

Meeting IU, Jungkook’s crush

Lee Ji Eun was born in Seoul, South Korea, on May 16, 1993, so she is currently 27 years old and according to the South Korean media, she is 1.62 meters tall, weighs 47 kg, has her parents and a younger brother.

For his part, Jungkook was born in Busan, South Korea, his full name is Jeon Jung Kook and he is a singer, songwriter, rapper, model, dancer and MC, his date of birth was September 1, 1997, he is 23 years old. He is 1.78 meters tall, weighs 70 kg and like IU he has his parents and a younger brother.

As far as compatibility is concerned, both are blood type A, which stand out for being sensitive, shy, reserved, polite and considerate of others. They tend to be perfectionists which leads them to be somewhat stubborn and even to dedicate too many extra hours to achieve an invaluable perfection in the eyes of others.

They are hardworking and responsible people, qualities for which others value and trust them. Do you think Jungkook identifies with this description?

BTS’s Golden Maknae is Virgo, in the zodiac, while IU is Taurus, what compatibility do they have? to be in a relationship by their zodiac signs says that it will be long-lasting. The Virgo is captivated by this woman, so sensual and maternal, he likes her comforting and realistic side.

For her part, the beautiful Taurus is irresistibly attracted to this discreet, mysterious, and reserved man. She loves her man-boy side and especially her unknown side.

As for the Chinese zodiac, the boy of BTS is Ox, while IU is Rooster and in a couple of these signs things can be very happy for both, since their life would be peaceful and calm.

He is authoritarian and would never cheat on her, which makes her feel safe. The two are very compatible when it comes to love. What unites them is the fact that they are very similar and rarely different.



