Jungkook had a late night relationship with jimin

Episode 7 of In The SOOP shows us exactly how Jimin got hurt during his late night adventures with Jungkook.

During last week’s episode of In the SOOP BTS, Jimin revealed to BTS ARMY that he had gotten a bruise on his leg after some fun nighttime antics with Jungkook.

While Ep 7 only saw Jimin explaining the incident that took place (along with an adorable cuddle session from Jikook), the behind-the-scenes clip from Ep 7 showed us exactly what happened.

It started after most of the members went to bed after a good dinner with a few drinks in tow.

You can see in the video how the brute force of the Golden Maknae comes in handy when it literally pushes Baby Mochi to the ground while tagging him. Jungkook quickly runs to his room in the houseboat and locks it just to put on his boxing gloves.

A mischievous Jimin quickly follows him to tag his bandmate while asking what Kookie’s wish is. As the Golden Maknae yells “Nothing”, he quickly opens the door and begins to play boxing with his hyung.

JIMIN GOT SO DRUNK THAT HE RAN AROUND THE YARD, BROKE JUNGKOOK’S MOSQUITO NET, DRAGGED IT OUT HIS ROOM AND THEN FELL AND BRUISED HIS KNEE 😭 pic.twitter.com/j8siusyEsW — zai⁷︎ ♡ (@awjiminie) October 6, 2020

ChimChim, who fans are convinced is classified in Harry Potter’s Slytherin House, jumps on the mosquito net that covers Jungkook’s bed and in the process breaks it.

Taking the ruins in his hands and fighting Kookie, we see Baby Mochi come out. A scream follows when Jimin falls as The Golden Maknae goes to see his hyung and asks if he was okay. And so kids, it’s like Jimin hurt his leg! We adore Jikook’s bromance!

jungkook went from scolding jimin to immediately forgetting the broken net because jimin who was hurt is so much more important for him, he's soft 🙁 pic.twitter.com/3pV4BexshD — keesha⁷ (@pjmseIca) October 6, 2020

In The SOOP BTS ver. Episode 8, which marks the unfortunate end of the beloved variety show, will be available today, that is, on October 7 on Weverse at 12 a.m. KST (8:30 p.m. IST).




