Jungkook goes viral because of his live singing, idol shares that he was very happy to meet ARMIE

On October 9, Jungkook posted a message addressed to ARMIE via the Weverse fan community: “I was supposed to visit Weverse before going to bed, but I was so sleepy that I fainted…. I felt so good and happy to meet ARMY yesterday,” he expressed his feelings after attending THE FACT Music Awards (TMA) 2022 ceremony.

He added, “See you in Busan!!! ♥ “, mentioning the BTS concert “Yet To Come in Busan”, which is scheduled for October 15.

A selfie posted with the post shows Jungkook shouting, “Chu~! lips and the V sign with your fingers.

Fans reacted to the post and wrote: “Thank you for the amazing performance yesterday. I look forward to meeting you in Busan”, “It was so nice to see your face again and hear your voice after a while ㅠㅠ I was very happy ㅠㅠ”, “Jungkook is such a cute and cute prince ♥ “Your live singing is the best. Your long hair was really cool.”

Indeed, Jeongguk has gone viral on social media and popular Korean online communities thanks to his live singing skills and appearance.

On social media, the BTS member took first place in global trends with more than 1 million mentions.