Jungkook fixes this habit in just three days!

We all know how difficult it is to correct bad habits, but this does not happen to Jungkook as he changed a bad habit in just three days.

Jungkook is undoubtedly incredible in all aspects, he has been considered the most beautiful in the world and as Somagnews reported, he demonstrated his potential as a director with the title track of BTS’s ‘BE’, what else could he do?

The 23-year-old Korean surprised by changing a bad habit in just three days and it is that although we know that old habits are difficult to break, but everything seems to indicate that not for Jungkook!

In Korea, there is a saying that says that “the habit that you have at 3 years old will accompany you until 80” and in English for this it is “old habits take time to die” and that is that idioms and proverbs are not done without reason , but what has changed the Golden Maknae ?.

And it is that for the golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook, he broke a bad habit in a few days and although he surprises his fans, this is not the first time he has done it.

Jungkook’s bad habit

The bad habit is the improper use of chopsticks! On a live broadcast, a fan praised Jungkook for his excellent chopstick skills. Therefore, the BTS member admitted that he had worked hard to change his old habit of using chopsticks in the right way.

The previous method of using chopsticks was done by making an ‘X’ shape while holding the chopsticks. Even though his chopsticks ability didn’t get in the way of eating, he felt he would be a bad influence on younger fans and decided to fix his habit.

While some may think what the problem is, it is actually much more difficult than you might think to fix the way the chopsticks hold.

But the point is: Korea and other Asian countries, using chopsticks is something that is done every day. So that Jungkook fixes the habit he has been making for about 20 years in just three days is a very important thing.



