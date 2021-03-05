Jungkook falls in love with ARMY with new version of Dis-ease

Is Jungkook’s mixtape coming? Bangtan’s maknae reveals a previously unreleased BE track that thrills the entire ARMY.

BTS’s Jungkook reveals an unreleased version of “Dis-ease” and sparks new theories among fans about a possible mixtape. Will there be a second part of ‘BE’?

The K-pop group from the agency BigHit Entertainment continues to enjoy their break, although they have several promotions coming up for the special edition of “BE” and the upcoming GRAMMY Awards . The boys will be participating in a Korean documentary and will premiere their own Talk Show in late March.

Through the Weverse platform , Jungkook decided to surprise ARMY with a new post. This time it wasn’t about his blue hair, but about his music. The idol shared an unreleased version of “Dis-ease” in English , the song of “BE” and ARMY unleashed the theories on social media. They also showed their euphoria at hearing his solo voice.

Bangtan got very involved in this album which they released as a hope to face the world situation. The lyrics for “Dis-ease” were composed by J-Hope, but Jimin and RM also participated .

JUNGKOOK LAUNCHES A NEW VERSION OF DIS-EASE

However, it seems that Jungkook also participated in the songwriting of “BE”. The idol created a bridge (demo) and decided to share it with ARMY, who speculated on a second part of this single.

The rap and hip hop track has become an ARMY favorite, but Jungkook’s new version shows changes in lyrics and rhythm. The maknae of BTS showed the power of his voice with incredible high notes throughout the song confirming its full potential alone also fully interpreted in English.

— entienden que JUNGKOOK actualizo en weverse mostrándonos el bridge que hizo de DIS-EASE, y que encima dice '2'. OSEA QUE SEGURO HAY PARTE 1, ESTOY GRITANDO @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/tKDW4Aksku — ᴮᴱ ᴀᴠʀiʟ¹³₇; 🍊🎹 (@btsargento) March 5, 2021

Although the idol did not confirm if it was a type of remix, the file was registered as “JK Dis-ease 2”, ARMY thinks there could be a second part or it could be part of their mixtape.

BTS’s musical talents are ARMY’s delight, but not all of their accomplishments are in singing, recently V and Jimin celebrated their graduation from Global Cyber ​​University.