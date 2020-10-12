Jungkook: fall in love with “Savage Love” covers

BTS recently released a video in which Jungkook performs his version of the original song “Savage Love.”

BTS is getting the ARMY used to breaking one record after another. The septet is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, all of whom have a distinctive charm of their own. They have been in the headlines with their last and first English single “Dynamite” for many reasons.

At the beginning of the video, Jungkook surprises us. He drinks a glass of milk, gets up happily, which lends that quality to the rest of the song, and hits us with a “cup of milk, let’s rock and roll.”

Now, Jungkook has given us another reason to swoon over him. The band recently gave a first taste of a collaboration on a TikTok challenge with video-sharing social network sensation Jawsh 685 and singer Jason Derulo.

The project came to fruition when all the BTS members made an appearance in a lyrical video for a remix of “Savage Love.”

In a follow-up to that, Jungkook took to social media to share a video of him singing the remix – his own version of “Savage Love,” leaving his fans going crazy with his perfect voice.

The ‘wild love’ of Jungkook fans

The video only gave his fans, and fans of the Bangtan Boys, another reason to adore him. In the video, Jungkook takes the lead in the English verses. The other members chime in with fragments. Suga sings in Korean and J-Hope dabbles in both English and Korean.

Jungkook has been on a roll this year. Apart from the group’s single “Dynamite”, they also released two collaborations. We’ve already talked about the “Savage Love” remix, there’s another one, a cover of Lauv’s song “Who,” where Jungkook also presents center stage with band member Jimin.

Besides these videos of the band, Jungkook also released three songs that he composed himself, namely “Still With You”, “Your Eyes Tell” and “OUTRO: The Journey”. Now, BTS is also gearing up for the big release of their next album BE, which is scheduled to be released on November 20.



