Jungkook explains why he is shy

BTS’s Jungkook wasn’t always the shy guy fans know. Look what motivated him to become like this!

BTS is made up of seven members, which means that there are very diverse personalities in the group. Some members are extremely outgoing and talkative, taking charge of any conversation that arises.

Meanwhile, there are also those who often blend in with the background and don’t talk much unless they have something important to say.

Jungkook, for example, belongs to the second category. Many fans know that he can be quite shy, but Jungkook recently revealed that he used to be more outgoing. In fact, there was a moment in his childhood that made him shy.

Jungkook is the youngest and quietest member of BTS

Anyone who has seen enough BTS videos could probably see that Jungkook, the youngest member of the group, is not the loudest person in the room.

While there are members like Jin and J-Hope who easily speak their minds and can talk about anything, Jungkook often stays quiet in the background. Usually he doesn’t say much unless asked and can be quite shy.

Jungkook became shy for a moment in his childhood

Some fans may find it surprising that there was a moment in Jungkook’s life when he wasn’t very shy.

In an interview with Japan’s FC magazine, Jungkook opens up about his childhood and notes that he was quite a “naughty” child.

“I was a very naughty kid when I was young,” says Jungkook, according to Koreaboo.

“I loved playing outside as a kid. Although he really hated studying. I got in a lot of trouble with my mom. I was the type of kid who would run down the hall and have a quick lunch at school (laughs). I even tried for a b-boy competition even though I wasn’t good at it. ”

However, Jungkook’s personality changed when he started auditioning to become a singer. He shares that being around a lot of new people in the audition rooms made him want to withdraw into his shell.

Jungkook says, “I was intimidated by the large crowd. I started to cringe after being surrounded by so many strangers. This could be the time when I started to be shy around people I didn’t know. ”

Jungkook is affected by the pressure of fame

Perhaps another reason Jungkook doesn’t open up to new people easily is his fame. Jungkook is in BTS, one of the most popular bands in the world right now. As such, people pay attention to everything you say and things can easily be taken out of context.

In a 2019 interview with Paper Magazine, Jungkook revealed that the biggest challenge in being famous is “when something I said or did caused a problem or made people feel disappointed.”

Because of this, he often thinks a lot about his actions. “I realized that I should think twice before doing something and not forget where I am, no matter what situation I am in,” Jungkook said.

“The pressure [to be perfect] is always there. But I want to show you that I’m getting better, “confessed the K-pop idol. Do you think Kookie will stop being shy at some point?



