Jungkook explains why Cinderella is his favorite fairy tale

Jungkook took part in a question and answer session, where he revealed which moments he found most shocking in the story of the fairy tale.

Bangtan Sonyeondan idols released their album BE a short time ago and the members of the group joined an interview where they revealed some curiosities that surprised their fans, especially because they noticed that Jungkook has very particular reasons for choosing each of his songs. answers.

It was in this space that BTS’s maknae was asked which ending of the fairy tales was her favorite and the vocalist pointed out that she would choose Cinderella.

According to Jungkook, this story houses unique moments that are capable of filling you with emotion with the characters:

The desire. The moment the prince searches for Cinderella, the excitement after midnight is really tender.

THE SENSITIVE SIDE OF JUNGKOOK GIVES A GUIDE TO YOUR CREATIVITY

This idol is known for making some compositions for the group and all of them have managed to captivate the hearts of ARMY due to the message and the emotions they convey, for that reason, it was not a surprise that Jungkook found special details that made him choose Cinderella among other fairy tales.

Despite this, fans shared their reactions to the mankae’s statement and how much they enjoy learning these little facts about him.

BTS will be part of an online concert with other idols from Big Hit Labels, the event will have some international guests, and fans are looking forward to seeing some collaborations.



