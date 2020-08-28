Jungkook earns title of “king of social media” for new record

Jungkook demonstrates his power on social media by achieving the top 2 most viewed videos with over 30 million views on BTS’s official Twitter account.

Jungkook ‘King of SNS’ demonstrates his power on social media by achieving the 2 most viewed videos with more than 30 million views on BTS’s official Twitter account. With this, Jungkook becomes the first member of BTS with two videos of more than 30 million views.

His ‘Duh’ tweet has 31.9 million views, approaching 32 million soon. His ‘Never Not’ tweet has 32.4 million views. These are the 2 most viewed BTS videos posted on BTS’s official Twitter account, with ‘Never Not’ number 1 and ‘Duh’ number 2.

Recently, Jungkook’s ‘Never Not’ achieved 3 million likes, being the first BTS tweet to do so. Jungkook also holds the record for being the first BTS tweet to achieve 2 million likes.

Previously, EconoTimes reported that ‘American personalities each have one tweet that achieved one million likes, while BTS member Jungkook has three. This made Jungkook the best in the world and led him to call him the “King of Social Media”.

Jungkook holds the record for being the first person in the world to achieve 3, 4, 5, 6 tweets with 2 million likes. Jungkook continues to dominate social media without even being present on it.

Dynamite makes Jungkook more popular

With the release of their new English single called Dynamite, the youngest idol of the South Korean group became even more popular on the internet. Not only with ARMY, which is his enormous fandom around the world, but with the rest of the public what time the artist is looking at, after being one of the most outstanding in the new MV.

This premiere so far has more than 230 million views on YouTube, just one week after launch. Do you think Kookie could be the public’s favorite idol?



