Jungkook dominates the “Dynamite” video

ARMY believes that one of the BTS members who managed to steal the show in the new MV was Jungkook.

BTS’s Jungkook takes over global trends after the release of BTS’s new single, Dynamite.

It had the highest trending worldwide with 3 labels, Jungkook at No. 3, jeon jungkook at No. 12, and Jungkooks at No. 14 with over 1 million mentions as the fans were there. delighted with his voice and charisma in the music video. He was also trending on Google and Twipple Japan at # 2. Jungkook is indeed an incredible fan attractor!

BTS: The Dynamite Premiere

BTS is back with the explosive new release, “Dynamite,” their first English track. Big Hit Entertainment lit a long fuse in the tune earlier in the week. At midnight, she broke out with an official music video.

The new tune has a disco vibe to it, and the music video has a kitschy, Los Angeles throwback vibe to it as the guys show us their best moves.

In July, BTS mentioned an upcoming new single. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but we decided to release a single first because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” they revealed on the Korean streaming app V Live.

“Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been through difficult times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans,” stated the BangTan Boys.

“Dynamite” comes a month after Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey, the boy band’s latest Japanese album. Earlier this month, The Journey hit the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 after its release on CD.

Similarly, the album “Map of the Soul: 7” that was released earlier this year did not have its planned tour due to the pandemic, so the ARMY fandom does not yet know if the group will perform the new albums. in a single concert. Do you like how Jungkook looks on Dynamite? Are you looking forward to the new album?



