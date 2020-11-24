Jungkook conquers USA with his pink suit

Jungkook dazzled thousands during the 2020 AMAs, as he stole the hearts of the ARMY and the United States with his pink suit.

The night of the American Music Awards was full of surprises and excitement, where we saw artists like Taylor Swift conquer the night, but she was not the only star that shone at the event, as we even got to see BTS.

In addition to seeing the talented K-Pop band, the highlight of the night was undoubtedly the striking pink suit Jungkook wore, which made the ARMY fall in love and drove the American public crazy.

Jungkook conquered the 2020 AMAs

BTS’s presentation was one of the most anticipated, as the Bangtan boys performed one of their latest hits, ‘Dynamite’, where Jungkook was the one who started the song, driving all attendees crazy.

In addition to her great voice and her dance steps, the outfit that Jungkook used made her the center of attention, because with a pink suit, which in combination with her hairstyle, melted more than one person who saw her on stage.

It should not be mentioned that the idol went viral on social networks, where it was revealed that despite BTS’s worldwide fame, he is still not widely recognized in the United States, as many referred to him as ‘the boy in the pink suit’ .

USA falls to Jungkook

As we have informed you in Somagnews, Jungkook has become one of the most popular BTS members of the moment, as well as one of the most talented and attractive for the ARMY, and now also in the United States.

Also, BTS was not left in the dark, as the group took two awards in the night, as they won as the favorite group and the favorite social artist, but without a doubt it was Jungkook who was crowned as the king of the night.



