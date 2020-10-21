Jungkook Confirms His Role As Director In Next “BE” MV

Is there something that BTS’s Jungkook can’t do? Now the young idol will make his debut as a music video director.

It’s been a great time for the ARMY. It started with BTS singer V releasing some photos on Weverse, followed by Jimin hosting a VLive.

Big Hit Entertainment released a new episode of Run BTS in the mix and now, Jungkook has hosted a live session on YouTube.

The Bangtan boy looked incredibly handsome in an all-black ensemble, while his messy hair was in no mood to play with Kookie.

The singer started the session by revealing an interesting update on the group’s upcoming album BE.

JK revealed that the group shot a music video for the album and he sat in the director’s chair during filming.

According to the translation of Jungkook Stan’s account, Jungkook Times, the singer revealed that he is the project “manager” for the upcoming music video and contributed as a director for some scenes of the MV.

He said that he interacted with the director and the production team on the sets. And he still expressed that the task was difficult but that he seemed to enjoy it. The idol also stated that although there aren’t many cuts that he directed, he hopes ARMY will identify them when the video is released.

Jungkook confessed that he did not like his look in MOTS ON: E

Kookie still remembered her plans for her hair during her My Time performance on Day 2 of the Map of the Soul ON online concert: E. Jungkook intended to present a different hairstyle.

The fan translation said that the youngest of the BangTan Boys wanted to have his hair gathered up and arranged well so that no matter the choreography, it would not open up. However, his hair was not following the script.

“So when I was monitoring, I was very sad to see that. My hair was like this, like now. That was so regrettable. I wanted to tell you this,” the translation says. Do you think JK did a good job as a director? Did you like the hairstyle the idol wore at the digital concert?



