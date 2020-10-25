Jungkook confesses that thanks to ARMY he feels beautiful

In a series of questions and answers asked of the BTS members on social media, Jungkook stated something surprising for ARMY.

As ARMY counts down to BTS’s new album BE, Big Hit Entertainment has been posing some interesting questions to the members via Instagram.

A few days ago, V was asked what he thought right before posting a selca, and Jimin was asked what was the only BTS song that made him feel like himself.

For those who don’t know, Taehyung said he wanted to eat plums while Mochi replied Filter. Now, Big Hit put RM and Jungkook in the spotlight and asked them questions that helped ARMY get to know them better.

Jungkook and J-Hope “melt” ARMY with their responses

Namjoon was asked, “What makes you feel alive?” To which Joonie shared a selca and wrote, “When I sing!”

A few hours after the Moonchild singer shared his answer, Jungkook was asked the question, “What makes you feel beautiful?” Kookie won over the fandom when he said, “It’s ARMY” and added two purple hearts next to the answer.

While the two responses got the fandom talking, J-Hope left the septet’s Indian fans smiling when he responded to a Desimy on Weverse.

The Korean rapper was commenting on some posts on the platform when he came across a fan who expressed her desire to be a police officer, but is discouraged by her family members saying that girls cannot be police officers. However, he has the support of his father and will not stop.

Reading the post, Hobi commented that he is supporting her too. “Hobi is supporting you too,” he said, adding two purple hearts at both ends. ARMY was filled with pride upon seeing the idol’s response.

Apart from this, Hobi was asked about the BTS members’ medical checkup. Hoseok considered the members to be “giraffes” because when their heights are measured, their necks apparently extend.

Hobi's update on the septet's recent health check comes days after Namjoon revealed that the members were getting checked.




