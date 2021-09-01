Jungkook Celebrated His Birthday With The Love of BTS and ARMY

Jungkook received the love of his colleagues from BTS and ARMY on his birthday, the K-Pop star had an online party that showed the affection he has accumulated in recent years. How did the Golden Maknae celebrate its birthday?
At the beginning of September, all social networks exploded for Jungkook’s birthday, as millions of users posted messages, photos, videos, and more content completely dedicated to the K-Pop singer.
In addition to ARMY, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V joined the online party with unforgettable posts that stole ARMY’s heart, but most of all showed Jungkook how much they love him.
On BTS’s official Twitter account, Jimin shared two selcas of him with the Golden Maknae, in the description he added hashtags of the celebration and:
Our Maknae, happy birthday. Congratulations!
울 막내 생일 축하해
많이 많이 축하해#꾹이생일ㅊㅋ#JIMIN#HAPPYJKDAY pic.twitter.com/mQ7R8xGVGI
On Weverse, J-Hope shared a picture with BTS’s animated characters and asked what photo he should post, but on Twitter, he posted two sets of selfies with precious moments next to his partner, the rapper wrote:
Let’s always be healthy, our Jungkooking.
It is the birthday of our beloved little one.
항상 건강하자 우리 정국잉🥰😎🤓#HappyBirthdayJungkook #쟈케 pic.twitter.com/LsbNsVuNH6
JUNGKOOK DAY, THE IDOL’S BIRTHDAY BROUGHT ARMY AND BTS MEMBERS TOGETHER
RM was not far behind with congratulations on Jungkook’s birthday and on Twitter he posted a selfie of him with his partner, both appeared very funny and made faces that captivated netizens, the leader of BTS put in the description:
The main one.
-교장선생님- pic.twitter.com/JdnHZBZS9b
Did you think that the celebrant would not publish anything? Well, in the Japanese fan cafe, he fell in love with users with a letter and a special selfie, he explained that it was his ninth birthday with ARMY, he also thanked those who congratulated him for everything:
I look forward to spending my 10th, 20th, and 30th birthday with ARMY, being Jungkook from BTS.
FANCAFE JAPONÉS
Fondo de pantalla exclusivo, CUMPLEAÑOS de Jungkook pic.twitter.com/4IDfl0F31S
On the other hand, Suga created a message with all his heart for Jungkook and took the group Twitter account, the Permission To Dance interpreter recalled when the little BTS member was 15 years old and congratulated him on his new year of life:
15살 정국이가 이제는 25살 정국이로 생일 축하한다 제케~ #정국생일ㅊㅋ #슈가형이야 #어른이네 #시간이란후
Happy birthday to 15-year-old Jungkook, now 25-year-old Jungkook!