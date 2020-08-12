Jungkook calls BTS ‘Appearance on I-LAND “Cool”

ARMY has been excited for BTS’s appearance on I-LAND since the first teaser came out on July 31.

August 2020 is going to be a memorable month for ARMY, as BTS is treating them with one gift after another. Not only will their next single Dynamite be released on August 21, but we also have the BTS In the SOOP variety show that we look forward to as it premieres on August 19.

With so much already going on, ARMY has something else to look forward to, and that’s the septet’s next appearance on Mnet’s I-LAND, which is a joint venture between CJ E&M and BTS’s agency Big Hit Entertainment.

It was in the July 31 teaser that viewers learned that BTS would be spreading their magic on I-LAN. For the unspoken, I-LAND is a survival reality show that ends with the creation of a new boy group and is hosted by Belift Lab.

BTS on the I-LAND show

I-LAND Ep 7, which will air on August 14 at 11 p.m. KST, will feature BTS in their Dynamite appearance, and we can only imagine how excited the contestants will be to see them. Many of them have been inspired by the septet, who have had their fair share of struggles before becoming as great as they have.

Recently, Mnet released a preview of I-LAND Ep 7 and we get our first look at the septet when J-Hope shares, “Now, are we going to the unknown world?”, To which Jungkook continues, “This is amazing.” . The BangTan are sure to be a hit on the next episode of the TV show and ARMY is beyond excited that it is already premiering.

Also, is anyone else obsessed with RM’s teal blue hair or is it just us? After watching the teaser Are you excited for BTS’s appearance on I-LAND? you can leave us your comment.



