Jungkook buys a new house in the Itaewon neighborhood

BTS’s Jungkook acquired a new house in the famous Itaewon neighborhood, the idol decided to invest in the real estate business and paid several million for it.

The K-pop group BigHit is enjoying their winter holidays, they currently live together in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in South Korea, but they may already be thinking about the future. The youngest of the members decided to use his fortune to invest in a new property. Will move?

Through some Korean portals it was reported that BTS’s Jungkook bought a new house in the Itaewon neighborhood , the property is valued at more than 7 billion won. ARMYHe began to speculate about the purchase of this place, they do not know if it will be some kind of place to vacation or if he will move independently, because it is very close to the group’s apartment.

Since BigHit went public, Bangtan’s profits have risen as the members received a fraction of the company’s shares and Jungkook could have invested his fortune in the real estate business, something common among celebrities. Korean.

JUNGKOOK BUYS A NEW HOUSE IN SOUTH KOREA

The property is valued at 7.63 billion won, equal to more than $ 7.5 million . The house was purchased last November and is believed to have been paid for with the proceeds from the sale of his old apartment.

Its new acquisition is old and classic, as it was built in 1976 and has dimensions of 637 square meters, ideal for a whole family to live in it. Will BTS move residence? Some ARMYs speculated that it could also be a place for Jungkook and his friends from the 97 line, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, and NCT’s Jaehyun. Jungkook’s

new residenceIt is located in a well-known diplomatic quarter and was rented out to a foreign company, which would represent an extra income for Jungkook as real estate investors.

