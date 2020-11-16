Jungkook: BTS albums where the idol is the main producer

Jungkook is one of the most talented members of BTS, even becoming a producer of some songs on their albums, find out what they are.

Jungkook is undoubtedly one of the most talented and successful members of BTS, and on his own he also surprises with all his skills and experience, which has been reflected on more than one occasion.

In addition to his artistic talents, Jungkook has been the lead producer for several BTS albums, which we will introduce to you below, and you will surely be out of breath just like the entire ARMY.

These are the BTS records that Jungkook produced

The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 1: This was Jungkook’s first album produced for BTS, which he achieved at the incredible age of 18, demonstrating his impressive talent for producing the song Outro: Love Is Not Over. in 2015.

Also, on the full version of ‘Love is not over’ in 2016, Jungkook co-produced this song with Slow Rabbit, and wrote it with various members of BTS.

Love Yourself: Tear: On this album, Jungkook co-produced the song ‘Magic Shop’ with Hiss Noise and ADORA, as well as writing it with the same artists, accompanied by RM, J-Hope, Suga, DJ Swivel and Candace Nicole Sosa.

Jungkook’s achievements as a producer

It is worth mentioning that we discovered in Somagnews that during an interview Jungkook said that Magic Shop is a relief during difficult situations, both for him and for the ARMY, and proof of that was that it reached 100 million views on Spotify, being the first member of BTS in achieving this.

So far Jungkook has 3 songs on BTS albums where he serves as the main producer, which shows his incredible talent, and we will probably see more songs produced by him on the next album of the band ‘BE’, which will arrive this November 20 .



