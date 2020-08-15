Jungkook broke an amazing World Record on TikTok

BTS: Jungkook became the first singer to reach 10 billion views on TikTok

Jungkook, a member of the immensely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, surpassed 10 billion views on his TikTok hashtag, making him the first and only singer so far to reach that milestone on the video-sharing platform.

The BTS idol became the most viewed singer on TikTok, as fans and viewers have been continuously watching related videos from the hashtag #Jungkook.

This achievement was reached shortly after the movement’s hashtag Black Lives Matter also reached 10 billion views on the platform, with the joint efforts of TikTok creators and viewers protesting the recent and tragic death of George Floyd. .

Jungkook breaks several records in a short time

Jungkook has also dominated the music popularity charts and statistics on various social media platforms.

His 2018 solo song “Euphoria” was named the longest-running song on the Billboard charts released by a male K-pop artist for World Digital Song Sales, scoring an impressive win after 26 weeks on the chart.

BTS’s (youngest member) maknae’s “Euphoria” is reportedly the B-side track or untitled track from a Korean artist’s best-selling album, with over 4 million copies sold worldwide.

His other solo track titled “My Time” from the group’s album “Map Of The Soul: 7” also broke records, becoming the longest unpromoted b-side track on the charts, also on the digital song sales chart. from Billboard World, for several weeks.

Last year, Jungkook’s worldwide popularity even made him the most searched Korean pop idol on Google and YouTube, an achievement he repeated in the first half of 2020.

As its members enjoy the success of the chart-topping song releases, BTS and their management company with Big Hit Entertainment also expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.



