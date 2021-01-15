Jungkook breaks new record with Euphoria on Spotify

Jungkook’s solo song received great support from fans and reached a surprising number of views.

Although South Korea has its own music platforms, K-Pop has earned a prominent place on Spotify, Jungkook showed his great popularity on this platform through the success of Euphoria.

Both BTS’s songs and the members’ solo melodies have received a lot of attention from internet users worldwide. Reached astonishing numbers of views with each new release.

This time the fandom held at the maknae of Bangtan Sonyeondan for his new record in reproductions, but we know that the numbers continue to rise.

EUPHORIA’S NEW BRANDS ON SPOTIFY

Recently the song Euphoria that is part of the album Love Yourself: Answer surpassed 200 million reproductions on the music streaming platform, but this figure is more special than you could imagine.

This is the first time a Korean idol song has reached this mark for a solo release, but it is also the first K-Pop B-Side to reach 200 million streams.

With this new achievement, Euphoria is the most played song by a male idol and the highest-selling solo in BTS’s career , but recalling other melody achievements, it is also the longest-standing melody on the World chart Digital Song Sales Chart.