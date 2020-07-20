Jungkook breaks his own record on Spotify with Euphoria

BTS music continues to gain popularity on Spotify and Jungkook surpassed its own number of views. The song performed by Jungkook reached a surprising number of plays .

BTS fans have achieved a new achievement for their favorite idol group, particularly Jungkook, who today reached a staggering number on Spotify.

The Euphoria song , performed by Jungkook , was released during 2018 as part of the album Love Yourself: Answer , making it a fan favorite.

In addition, the live performance of this tune added extra points to the performance as it was an emotional moment starring Jungkook while surrounded by his fans.

With such a promising setting, Euphoria recently reached 150 million views on Spotify , bringing great joy to fans who constantly show their support for BTS’s music .

Congratulations JK on surpassing 150M spotify streams!!! 💜🙆 Take my hands now, you are the cause of my Euphoria~ 💜#Euphoria150M#1억5천만의사랑을유포리아에 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JYyFjBJ8fP — 💚 ⁵Joonie's Queen⁷ 💜 Producer JK (@SandyClarkson01) July 20, 2020

With this achievement, Jungkook became the first idol to reach this number of streams, so ARMY did not hesitate to celebrate this important event.

BTS fans used this opportunity to remember some of their favorite moments alongside Euphoria and demonstrate their admiration for Jungkook using the hashtag #Euphoria150M.

