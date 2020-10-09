Jungkook became the cutest member of the K-Pop Group

BTS’s Jungkook once again became a trend on social media by sharing a cute and “sexy” look. You’ll love it!

Jeon Jungkook blessed our timelines recently with a cover of BTS Remix’s Savage Love featuring Jason Derulo. She shared the video of her cover on Twitter and set fire to social media.

If that wasn’t enough, Kookie has now released a selca (selfie) on Weverse and we can’t help but adore her! The Still With You singer wore a long-sleeved sweatshirt for the selca.

Although her man bun hairstyle was not in place, we saw an adorable baby bobby pin that held her bangs together.

JK shared the photo with a little text. According to BTS ARMY member Soo Choi, the caption translated as “Don’t skip meals!” However, the Weverse translation was somewhat alien.

The machine translation said, “They’re all good Bob!” Now tell me, isn’t that so much fun? This isn’t the first time Weverse has pulled off this trick.

A few days ago, Weverse turned Jin’s reply to a fan into a wild reply, courtesy of the bad translation.

Jungkook conquers the internet with his voice

Meanwhile, Jungkook has received a lot of love for his cover of the famous Jason Derulo song. While fans were enthusiastic about her video, Savage Love’s OG artists Jawsh 685 also gave their stamp of approval to the video.

“Yooo !! This sounds stylah !!” she said, retweeting the video. JK’s video has already garnered 6.1 million views, at the time of reporting, and has over 1.6 million likes.

Kookie has become one of the most lovable and attractive k-pop idols at the same time. And is that the famous Golden Maknae is getting thousands of followers after his appearance in the MV of “Dynamite.”

Additionally, the k-pop singer and BangTan member Sonyeondan has achieved greater self-confidence, which he reflects in each of his performances. Did you find Jungkook’s selfie adorable? Would you like the idol to share more a cappella covers?



