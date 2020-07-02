Jungkook and Jin share a special selfie without a shirt

Jungkook’s funny appearance on Jin’s selfies brought great excitement to his fans. BTS’s account was updated with some photos of Jin and Jungkook that sparked the excitement of their fans.

The members of BTS have not lost contact with their followers through their different social networks , bringing joy to those who miss seeing them during promotions and their activities in various shows.

But recently shared photos caught ARMY by surprise . The last post account BTS on Twitter includes three images , the first of it we see a selfie of Jin , but the following two show this idol hugging another person to the time that reveals his bare skin.

Jin was in charge of explaining the moment and accompanied the images with the following description:

Jungkookie who interrupts while someone is taking photos and Seokjinnie who uploads them as they are.

사진 찍으니까 방해하는 정국이 그리고 그대로 올리는 석지니 pic.twitter.com/gOk8aM1HMc — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 2, 2020

The fun moment between these idols provided a good topic of conversation for ARMY , who made Jungkook and Jinkook some of the most talked about topics on Twitter worldwide.

No pero se Imaginan la manera en la que Seokjin siempre esta a punto de tomarse una foto y luego esta Jungkook desde el otro lado viendolo mientras va con su sonrisita corriendo a abrazarlo para salir con el, porque asi son elllos, porque asi es el amor tan grande que se tienen. pic.twitter.com/Y4mPVb74cn — Jae⁷; jeikei🐰 (@jkmin97) July 2, 2020

On the other hand, V’s mixtape could be released sooner than you think, this idol has spoken repeatedly about the preparation of different songs, but recently revealed a first preview of this production .



