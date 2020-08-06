Jungkook and Jin set records

Jungkook and Jin have set new records + new BTS photo zone in Korea.

Keep reading further down on Kpop on fire!

Jungkook has managed to exceed 30 million views with his tweet of his cover Never Not. The Golden Maknae holds the record for the most viewed videos on BTS’s Twitter account.

Furthermore, Jin has extended his record with Moon on iTunes, leading the platform in 102 countries, including the Gambia.

In addition, the BTS guys have managed to top the iTunes charts at 107 with Your Eyes Tell being the fastest song in all history to achieve this record.

Check out the new BTS photography area at a FILA store in South Korea in Seoul:

Finally, the guys from BTS have “released” the Dynamite filter that you can use on Instagram without problem. Here is the link so you can use it:

Congratulations to Jungkook and Seokjin on this success! Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks with your friends!



