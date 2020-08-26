Jungkook and Jimin moments you missed on Dynamite

The love between Jungkook and Jimin was present in several scenes of Dynamite, do you think the JiKook is real?

There is no way to find out if the Jikook ship is true or a lie, but fans love to speculate on the alleged romantic relationship between Jungkook and Jimin since each time they are together they can be seen more than happy.

That could also be because they maintain a very close friendship but how they say in Mexico, “what is seen, is not judged”, and every time they are together it is noticeable that the sparks sprout every time they look at each other. How cute!

Jungkook and Jimin melt hearts

Still we cannot affirm or deny anything, however, in Dynamite we were able to observe more scenes together than normal and it even seems that they put them together on purpose to generate more rumors or to start normalizing their relationship.

If it were to come to light that two members of the group have a relationship beyond friendship, it could be both good and bad for the band, for many people who may not agree with this but fortunately ARMY supports BTS in what they make happy.

JIKOOK, an open secret

Even so, everything is still a simple rumor, we cannot confirm it since neither Jimin nor Jungkook have confessed or denied the gossip. But let’s look at the scenes from Dynamite that could be revealing an open secret.

When all the members are dancing in disco mode, we see RM, V, Jin, J-Hope and Suga in front while behind them are Jungkook and Jimin alone, (with their fabulous Gucci jacket, by the way)

Later when they dance outside the building they also demonstrated their best steps side by side.

Thats not all! At minute 2:55 of Dynamite, we all die of love when Jimin is alone in the frame and suddenly Jungkook enters singing and Jimin looks at him with tender eyes to later run and hug him.

To finish this note and as an extra bonus, in the behind the scenes of Dynamite “MV Shooting Sketch”, which was shared a few hours ago we also see a beautiful scene of Jungkook carrying Jimin.

And you, what do you think about all this? Is there a chance that Jungkook and Jimin have a secret crush? or they will just be good friends who have a lot of fun together. What do you think?.



