Jungkook and Jimin fell in love with their hairstyles ARMY

Jimin and Jungkook wore matching hairstyles on BTS’s most recent live stream, no fan resisted the allure of this duo and their looks.

Emotions do not stop for Bangtan Sonyeondan fans, we are getting closer and closer to the premiere of BE album and therefore the idols greeted their fans to show them a little of what they will see in their next record material, however, this It was the perfect occasion for Jungkook and Jimin to fix their hair in the same way and make ARMY fall in love once again.

The members of the group revealed details of their new album while doing an entertaining unboxing, but the gazes of the fans couldn’t help but be captivated by the hairstyle that Jimin and Jungkook comfortably wore.

THE NEW LOOK OF JIMIN AND JUNGKOOK OF BTS

The idols sat around a table wearing comfortable clothes, but to complement these outfits, Jimin and Jungkook tied their long hair into a small ponytail.

The K-Pop singers’ look leaves some of the hair free from the back and front as well, sporting a half-ponytail hairstyle at the back of their heads. The contrast in her hair color was a plus for this moment, as Jimin’s blonde shade and the chestnut color Jungkook wears complemented each other perfectly.



