Jungkook and Jimin crash because of their excitement

The idols anticipated that the GRAMMY nominations would give them an incredible moment, and they filmed the moment not knowing what a mishap would happen due to their reaction.

This has been an incredible year for BTS and their fans, as while they were unable to meet in person, the artists prepared many melodies and conquered the charts. Now that the group has been nominated for the annual award from the US National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, they shared how they lived in the moment.

The video posted by Bangtan Sonyeondan shows Jungkook, V, RM, and Jimin sitting on a sofa, but after the welcome news Jimin got hurt from a crash while showing his excitement.

BTS’S FEELINGS OVERFLOW AND CAUSE AN ACCIDENT

In the recording we can hear Jungkook saying that he is so happy that he could die happy, since he feels satisfied with the work that the group has done and their achievements. At this statement, Jimin lunged at him as if he was going to attack him to make his words come true, but in reality he was the one who got hurt.

Jimin collided with Jungkook’s knee and everyone present reacted to the blow, V placed his hand on his partner to ease the pain as he continued to softly complain. Jungkook pointed out that it must have hurt because even his knee felt sore from the blow and RM simply asked Jimin not to die. LOL!

BTS fans were happy for the idols to share this moment with them, but no one expected Jimin to get hurt by too much emotion.

