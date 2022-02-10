Jungkook alegra a ARMY con su cover de Chilly, Windy Night in 1991

Jungkook from BTS does not stop shining with all his talent and his unique voice gives a new style to songs by other artists, that is why the Golden Maknae brightens the days of ARMY with his covers and this time he did it with ‘Chilly , Windy Night in 1991’.

Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS, he was born in 1997 and since he was little he knew he wanted to shine as a singer and take the stage to brighten the hearts of his fans, he would soon join BigHit Entertainment to debut as part of his boy band.

It has been almost 9 years since Bangtan Sonyeondan’s debut and fans have seen Jungkook mature and grow, both as an artist and as a person; The voice of this idol has shone on countless occasions, both in the studio and on stage, he always gives his best.

And JK has not only delighted us with his musical skills with Bangtan songs, he has also done it alone and with some covers that show more of his voice by giving a different style to original compositions by other artists.

Jungkook shared a new cover with his fans, it’s about the song ‘Chilly, Windy Night in 1991’ that moved the hearts of ARMY.

JUNGKOOK IMPACT WITH HIS VOCAL ABILITY IN HIS COVER OF CHILLY, WINDY NIGHT IN 1991

Through his personal Instagram account, BTS’s Jungkook released his cover of the song ‘Chilly, Windy Night in 1991’, original by Korean singer Park Hyo Shin, is a quiet track that reflects the sweet voice of the Golden Maknae, who puts all his emotions to interpret this composition.

This was JK’s new cover that is amazing all his fans thanks to his incredible voice and great way of interpreting this song.

JUNGKOOK ALSO SHARED GOLDEN’S COVER FOR STILL WITH YOU

A few days ago, Jungkook delighted his fans with a cover of the song ‘Hate Everything’, original by the singer Golden, this other artist really liked JK’s version and now he responded with a new version of ‘Still With You’ , original of the BTS idol, who excitedly shared it on his Instagram Stories.

Golden covered Jungkook’s Still With You | Instagram: @g_theprince

Jungkook must be very excited that one of his fav artists also responded to his cover with another cover <3

In other BTS news, J-Hope and Jin appeared in a YouTuber’s video and ARMY didn’t notice, could you see them yet?